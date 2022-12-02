How to make your Christmas tree last longer

Experts are offering tips on how to pick the best tree and how to make it last longer during this holiday season.
Contra Costa Fire District Public Information Officer Steve Hill and other experts recommend the following.
- When picking out a tree, make sure the needles don’t fall off easily. That means they are too dry. Pick the tree with the greenest needles because they will last longer. The brown needles are the driest ones. Run a few branches through your hands to see which needles fall off more easily.
- Pick a tree in a shaded area instead of a sunny part of a tree farm.
- Raise the trunk a few inches, then drop it. Only a few needles should fall off it’s a healthy tree.
- Just after buying a tree, make a fresh two-inch cut on the trunk straight across the bottom to aid in water absorption. This cut will remove any dried resin that might block water absorption.
- When you are home and ready to bring the tree inside, cut another inch off the bottom for the same reason.
- Water it daily to keep the water in the container fresh with the necessary nutrients. Make sure the tree stand can hold one gallon of water. Check the level daily.
- Keep the tree in a fenced off area of the house so pets don’t get near it and possibly try to eat the needles or ornaments.
- Also keep it at least three inches away from any sources of heat, such as a fireplace, radiators or candles. A heat source too close to the tree causes one in every five of the fires.
- Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.
