In the wake of several active shooter situations nationwide – including those most recently in Uvalde, Texas and Highland Park, Illinois, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Newark, N.J. – some school district leaders nationwide have had to update or learn about what their administrations, teachers and students should do.
Police and the federal government define an ‘active shooter situation’ as “an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a conﬁned and populated area.”
Statistics
Between 2009 and 2020 nationwide, 947 people have been shot and wounded, 1,363 have been shot and killed, and 10 are shot per mass shooting, according to the website everytownresearch.org.
In the last decade, there have been 540 active shooter incidents at schools that resulted in at least one person killed or injured, according to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey.
States with the most active shooter situations were Texas (43), California (41), Illinois (37), Florida (31) and Pennsylvania (26).
What to do in an active shooter situation:
- Kindergarten-12th grade schools and colleges are the second and third most common locations for active shooter situations after businesses. As of 2018, California schools are required to have a ‘comprehensive school safety plan.”
- Create a healthy school climate. Address bullying, harassment and physical violence; involve students in planning. Social media posts are an example of evidence of a planned shooting so that other potential violence can be discovered; create an environment in which students feel respected; students can influence each other and their behavior; schools can train students to be peer-to-peer counselors and can intervene if another student is being aggressive or mean; encourage students to become peacemakers to improve their emotional intelligence and communication skills.
How to recognize potential threats:
Obsessions with guns or mass shootings; being a target of bullying; isolation or social withdrawal; overly aggressive reaction to seemingly minor problems (a sign of a lack of self-regulation); easy access to, or bragging about, firearms; overt threats of violence (spoken, written, video, gestures)
Set up a threat assessment team
- Training for such teams includes ways to safeguard against targeting students by race, religion or other characteristics; team members can evaluate a threat and step in to prevent problems.
- Create a plan that gives staff and students options
- Host practice drills to fix potential problems or gaps in the plan; tell students and staff what to expect from police. Active shooter incidents usually last 5-7 minutes, and the incident might be over by the time police arrive. Always follow police orders, and police will not stop to help injured people. Paramedics will do that.
School principal responsibilities
Institute access controls (e.g. keys, security system pass codes); distribute critical items to appropriate managers /employees, including: floor plans, keys, personnel lists and telephone numbers; coordinate with the facility’s security department to ensure the physical security of the location – assemble crisis kits containing: radios, floor plans, staff roster, and staff emergency contact numbers, first aid kits, and flashlights; place removable floor plans near entrances and exits for emergency responders; activate the emergency notification system
Run, hide, fight strategy
If you hear what sounds like a gunshot, leave. Don’t wait for confirmation; if there is an escape path, do your best to follow it and run. (In the Columbine High School shooting, 10 of the 12 people killed remained ‘locked down’ in a library that had a back door through which they could have escaped; if you are in an office, stay there, and close and lock the door; if you are in a hallway, get into a room, and close and lock the door.
If the active shooter is nearby:
Lock the door; silence your cell phone and/or pager; turn off any source of noise (i.e., radios, televisions); hide behind large items (i.e., cabinets, desks); remain quiet
If evacuation and hiding out are not possible:
Remain calm; dial 911, if possible, to alert police to the active shooter’s location; If you cannot speak, leave the line open and allow the dispatcher to listen; take others with you, but don’t stay behind if they don’t want to run; leave your stuff, except your cellphone. If you have anything in your hands, police might mistakenly think you are the shooter; If you can’t evacuate, find a place to hide; Lock or barricade the door with heavy furniture; hide behind a large filing cabinet; Turn off the lights so the shooter might believe the room you’re in is empty; Turn off your phone; stay quiet; silently communicate with first responders if possible; stay put until identifiable law enforcement officers say it’s safe; last resort – fight the shooter; improvise weapons (fire extinguishers, chairs and scissors, for example.
How to react when law enforcement arrives:
Remain calm, and follow officers’ instructions, put down any items in your hands (e.g., bags, jackets, immediately raise hands and spread fingers, keep your hands visible at all times, avoid making quick movements toward officers such as holding on to them for safety, don’t point, scream and/or yell, do not stop to ask officers for help or direction when evacuating, just proceed in the direction from which officers are entering the premises.
For more information, call the state School Health and Safety Office at 916-319-0914.
Sources: School Action for Safety and Health plan, State of California; Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools of the U.S. Department of Education; U.S. Department of Homeland Security
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.