Illegal fireworks lit up July 4th sky, burned parts of East County

Despite all of the signs throughout Brentwood and its neighboring cities that state that fireworks are banned in Contra Costa County, illegal rockets continued to glare with their bombs bursting loudly in the air Tuesday night causing not just plenty of noise pollution, but numerous fires as well.
ConFire said they responded to about 50 calls in the county involving, or suspected to involve, fireworks throughout the July 4th holiday night even till as early as 3 a.m. Wednesday when fireworks between two houses in Antioch on West 8th St. and D St. are said to be the culprit that destroyed a garage, several cars, and substantially damaged the two homes in a two-alarm fire.
Nobody was reported injured in the fire as all of the occupants were able to get out in time.
ConFire also battled a three-acre fire on Holub Lane in Antioch where ConFire officials say fireworks are suspected as the cause.
“Historically, Antioch has the highest number of incidents,” ConFire spokesman Steve Hill said.
Brentwood was no stranger to the results of illegal fireworks as well. Fireworks are suspected to be the culprit of an exterior fire at 254 Redhaven St. and of a quarter-acre grass-fire at the top of the road at American Way just across Adams Middle School. Both incidents happened after 10 p.m., almost an hour after the city’s drone show near City Park.
“We’ve been all over, from Brentwood to Antioch,” one firefighter at the scene on American Way said.
Brentwood Police received 30 calls between 8 p.m. and midnight regarding fireworks complaints, according to a public records request from the city.
In 2021, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors banned fireworks throughout the county citing the risks of serious injury and the risk of causing wildfires. Brentwood has banned them since 2016, because city officials feared they might inadvertently set off wildfires and because of the expense, according to City Manager Tim Ogden.
“The only safe and sane approach to fireworks in Contra Costa County is not to use them,” Fire Chief Lewis Broschard said in a statement from ConFire last week. “In current high-fire-danger conditions, their use is nothing short of irresponsible with the very real possibility of causing life and property-threatening wildfires and maiming injuries.”
The Independence Day holiday comes at a time where the county as a whole is experiencing high-fire danger with vegetation fires occurring almost daily. Hill said iIt is worse this season due to the wet winter followed by a dry spring that resulted in weed and vegetation growth throughout the county.
“It’s safe to say that with all the vegetation that’s on the ground because of the rain we’re going to have a challenging season,” Hill said.
Hill adds that ConFire “works throughout the year to prepare for the arrival of fire danger” and that they have “a lot of additional resources to be prepared for the anticipated fires that we would be required to respond to.”
“I think what’s different about this fire season is it’s probably going to be very challenging as we move through it because of all of the vegetation,” Hill said.
ConFire suggests using common sense and being careful in all outdoor activities considering the conditions of the ground and for property owners to remove weeds to create defensible space around their homes to protect their properties if a fire does occur.
Hill also suggests not using fireworks, especially near grassy areas.
“Don’t introduce fireworks at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit into a tinderbox of dry vegetation,” he said.
