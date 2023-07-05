Illegal fireworks lit up July 4th sky, burned parts of East County

Despite all of the signs throughout Brentwood and its neighboring cities that state that fireworks are banned in Contra Costa County, illegal rockets continued to glare with their bombs bursting loudly in the air Tuesday night causing not just plenty of noise pollution, but numerous fires as well. 

ConFire said they responded to about 50 calls in the county involving, or suspected to involve,  fireworks throughout the July 4th holiday night even till as early as 3 a.m. Wednesday when fireworks between two houses in Antioch on West 8th St. and D St. are said to be the culprit that destroyed a garage, several cars, and substantially damaged the two homes in a two-alarm fire.

Nobody was reported injured in the fire as all of the occupants were able to get out in time. 

