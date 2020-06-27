A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A 15-acre-fire that burned along Deer Valley Road Friday night, June 26, may have been started by fireworks, said an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) spokesperson.
The blaze was initially reported along Balfour Road west of Heritage High School shortly before 10 p.m. Fire could be seen along the top of a ridge from Balfour Road, but firefighters found the main part of the fire burning further south where it was spreading away from both sides of the Deer Valley Road. The incident was upgraded to a full vegetation fire response and additional resources from Cal Fire and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were added to the incident.
ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert was called to the scene to investigate the cause. He said that there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the roadway.
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A fire that spread to 15 acres burns on both sides of Deer Valley Road in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, June 26, 2020. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, there were reports of fireworks in the area and remnants of fireworks were found along the road. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
Fire crews quickly extinguished flames burning in a flat area south of Deer Valley Road while the fire on the north side of the road burned up a steep hillside and crossed over the top of the ridge before they were contained about an hour after crews arrived on scene.
The Deer Valley Road fire was the first of three incidents that made for a long night for fire crews. A vehicle fire on Holland Tract Road was reported just before midnight and one hour later crews responded to an auto accident in Byron that appeared to have triggered a vegetation fire when the driver struck and knocked down a utility pole. None of the occupants of the car were seriously injured.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.