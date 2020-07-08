Hot, dry weather, pent-up energy from four months of sheltering in place and canceled public fireworks displays led to the widespread use of illegal fireworks and a flood of emergency calls for service that stressed East County police and fire agencies to the limit on the Fourth of July.
“The evening of the Fourth of July, hundreds of additional calls for service came in, and fireworks were rampant throughout the community,” said interim Police Chief Paul Beard of the Oakley Police Department (OPD).
“As expected, hot, dry and windy conditions were present for the night of the Fourth of July,” Aubert said. “Also expected were the insurmountable number of illegal fireworks throughout the district causing property loss, burn injuries to a 4-year-old and his father and a large amount of vegetation burning.”
Fire activity in the district started early when a blaze that would eventually consume 75 acres was sparked along Holland Tract Road in Knightsen just after 5 p.m. Fireworks were reportedly heard in the area immediately before the start of the fire, though its cause is still under investigation. Nearly 24 hours later, the fire would reignite and burn an additional 44 acres.
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to a vegetation fire along Bruns Road in Byron, Calif., Sunday, July 5, 2020. The fire burned less than 10 acres, and Cal Fire investigators are attempting to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to a vegetation fire along Bruns Road in Byron, Calif., Sunday, July 5, 2020. The fire burned less than 10 acres, and Cal Fire investigators are attempting to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
[Photos] July 4th weekend vegetation fires in East County
1 of 36
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to a vegetation fire along Bruns Road in Byron, Calif., Sunday, July 5, 2020. The fire burned less than 10 acres, and Cal Fire investigators are attempting to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to a vegetation fire along Bruns Road in Byron, Calif., Sunday, July 5, 2020. The fire burned less than 10 acres, and Cal Fire investigators are attempting to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Sand Creek Road and O'Hara Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. It was one of 29 fire calls the agency responded to that night, many of which were started by fireworks. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
A vegetation fire burned approximately 75 acres along Holland Tract Road before it was brought under control in Knightsen, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fire reignited the following day and burned an additional 40 acres. East Contra Fire Protection District investigators are still trying to determine the cause. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
Increased calls were not limited to East County. ConFire reported similar circumstances across the entire county.
“In the busiest hours of the weekend, between 9 and 11 p.m. on the evening of the Fourth, dispatchers were stretched to the limit, as were firefighters, by an unprecedented level of calls to the Contra Costa Regional Fire Communications Center,” said Steve Hill, ConFire public information officer.
Brentwood police officers made efforts to discourage the use of fireworks to little effect. Capt. Doug Silva of the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said the agency’s dispatch center received more than 300 calls Saturday night compared to 2019 when approximately 150 fireworks complaints were received.
“In the past we always said, ‘You can go to these legal shows here, here and here,’” Silva said. “This year we couldn’t do that. This year we just said, ‘Hey, don’t do it.’ That just did no good.”
In the weeks leading up to the holiday, Beard said the OPD received 300 fireworks-related calls, 20 times the number of calls received during the same period last year.
Joint efforts by the fire district and local police agencies resulted in the issuance of 70 citations and the confiscation of 100 pounds of fireworks.
“We appreciate that everyone wants to celebrate the Independence Day holiday, but these are the realities of the damaging effects those illegal fireworks have on our communities,” Aubert concluded.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.