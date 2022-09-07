'I'm melting'…..weather remains hot, but cooling centers remain open

As the week’s heat wave continues, East County cities are expanding their cooling center days and hours.
The Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St. will be open as a cooling center through Friday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Brentwood Senior Center will also be available as a cooling location during regular business hours, Monday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Friday: 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Officials in Oakley and Antioch will be assessing the hot weather dailys, and will continue to have their cooling center locations open from noon until 6 p.m. as needed. City staffers from both locations have recommended following their social media for updates.
Oakley’s cooling center is at the Oakley Recreation Center, 1250 O’Hara Ave., and Antioch has two locations: Nick Rodriguez Community Center (213 F St.) and the Antioch Community Center (4703 Lone Tree Way). Face masks are required for the Antioch locations, according to their Facebook page.
Contra Costa County has also issued a statement that county libraries will be available as places to cool down. See locations and hours of operation, or call 1-800-984-4636 for assistance. Face coverings are recommended, according to their statement.
Brentwood and Antioch decided to close their public swimming facilities over the weekend and cancel all open and instructed swim times to keep their employees and the public safe. The swimming centers are traditionally closed during the week once the school year starts. Dr. John Snellings, an assistant Professor for the Eastern Virginia Medical School said even though you are in water, swimming puts you at a high risk of heat-related illness if you don’t stay hydrated.
“It [swimming] compromises your body’s ability to regulate its own temperature, and when your body temperature rises to a dangerous level, you’ll start having those symptoms. For example with heatstroke, you’ll lose the ability to regulate your temperature and it’s a life or death situation,” Snellings told a Virginia television station.
With high temperatures in the area expected to be in excess of 100 degrees for the remainder of the week, Contra Costa County offers these tips for staying cool and preventing heat-related symptoms.
Drink water. Sip all day; do not wait until you are thirsty.
Do not leave children or pets in vehicles.
Limit physical activity and wear a hat outside, preferably with a wide brim.
Keep shades drawn, and blinds closed, but windows should be slightly open.
Open windows to cooling breezes in the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.