'I'm melting'…..weather remains hot, but cooling centers remain open

As the week’s heat wave continues, East County cities are expanding their cooling center days and hours.

The Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St. will be open as a cooling center through Friday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Brentwood Senior Center will also be available as a cooling location during regular business hours, Monday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Friday: 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Officials in Oakley and Antioch will be assessing the hot weather dailys, and will continue to have their cooling center locations open from noon until 6 p.m. as needed. City staffers from both locations have recommended following their social media for updates.

