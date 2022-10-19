Images of dead Antioch woman’s jewelry released; body found on fire

Antioch police have released images of jewelry found on an unidentified woman whose body was found on fire on the Mokelumne Trail in Antioch Monday, Oct. 17.
At 5:36 a.m. on Oct. 17, a resident reported a small fire on the city paved trail north of Lopez Drive between Gentrytown Drive and Contra Loma Boulevard. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District found a human body on fire. The fire district requested that Antioch police and fire district arson investigators respond to the scene while firefighters put out the fire
Initially, authorities believed the woman had died at the scene, but after the autopsy, investigators learned that the victim was dead before being discovered by the CCCFPD according to an Antioch Police press release.
