East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Crews found a “homeless-type encampment” ablaze upon arriving shortly after 9 p.m.

An improvised living structure was destroyed and its lone occupant hospitalized in a fire on the 3300 block Stone Road on Bethel Island on the night of Dec. 29.

The fire was quickly contained to the structure and the nearby wood pallets, said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Capt. Brandon Earhart.

The occupant was transported to an undisclosed hospital with minor injuries, said Earhart.

The fire’s cause appeared to be accidental, said Earhart.

Various forms of flammable and combustible fuels, including butane, propane and gasoline, were found onsite and burned in the fire, Earhart added.

Bethel Island resident Scott McKenzie, who lives near the scene of the fire, said he heard the fire before he saw it.

“I just heard explosions,” McKenzie said. “I looked out the window and saw flames.”

McKenzie added he believes the structure’s occupant had been living on the property for at least three years in either a trailer, truck or the improvised structure.

“He’s basically been living off the land,” McKenzie said.

