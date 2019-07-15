Significant truck traffic is expected to occur between the dates of July 18 and August 30 on or near Fairview Ave., Balfour Road, and John Muir Parkway, due to construction related hauling for the John Muir Parkway Extension project.
The increased truck traffic will occur between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from July 18 - 26 and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 29 - August 30.
Drivers should expect delays during the daytime hours.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.