The Brentwood Police Department is continuing to investigate a reported armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Winco Foods, 6700 Lone Tree Way on Jan. 28 around 10 a.m.
According to the police department, the victim was robbed of personal property at gunpoint prior to the suspect fleeing the scene in a vehicle. The victim was not injured.
The suspect is described as a young black male (unknown age), 5’9, slender build, wearing a green puffy jacket and black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sares at 925-809-7733. Callers can remain anonymous.
This incident serves as a reminder to the public to remain vigilant during their travels and to report any suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency or dial 911.
