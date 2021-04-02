An early-season vegetation fire that burned five acres in Antioch Thursday night, April 1, may have been intentionally set.
“Our initial report was that someone lit something on fire,” said Scott Valencia, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) battalion chief. “We got a description of someone. Antioch PD was out here, and our investigator is here who may have had contact with someone.”
The blaze was reported shortly after 8 p.m. east of Deer Valley Road and south of Dozier Libby High School.
“The first unit got here, and there was probably about an acre and half burning,” Valencia said. “He called for the full response. Engine 82 was the first one in. Due to the location here right on the border between us and East Contra Costa (Fire Protection District), the units that were dispatched were from East Contra Costa and a couple from Cal Fire. We added three additional units on top of that.”
Flames burned grass, thick brush and tree, but no structures. Firefighters required about two hours to extinguish the fire, but were on scene for several hours checking for hot spots.
“Because of the time of the year, you have the mix of the green and the brown (vegetation), and the fire can just skunk around underneath there, especially when it got into the trees,” Valencia explained. “All the dead vegetation underneath there can really be a problem.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.