Consistent with California Rules of Court, Rule 10.613, the Contra Costa Superior Court seeks comments regarding proposed changes to the local court rules that will become effective July 1, 2020.
The comment period is open through Thursday, April 9. Substantive proposed changes include new local rules 1.6, 5.73, 5.74 and 5.75, and amendments to local rules 3.16, 3.40 and 5.58. The full text of the local rules with all changed language highlighted can be found at www.cc-courts.org/local-rules/local-rules.aspx.
Hard copies of the proposed rules are available upon request. Comments must be submitted in writing no later than April 9, at 5 p.m., to mediainfo@contracosta.courts.ca.gov or Public Information Officer, Contra Costa Superior Court, 725 Court St., Martinez, California, 94553.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.