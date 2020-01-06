Dawn Morrow was recently elected 2020 president of the Ironhouse Sanitary District Board of Directors, replacing Director Peter Zirkle who wrapped his role as Board president for 2019. She was unanimously selected by the organization’s Board of Directors on Dec. 3 for the position. Morrow served as the District’s vice president in 2019.
“We are excited to have Dawn lead the team,” said Ironhouse’s general manager, Chad Davison. “She is a leader with the experience and commitment to lead the District into the future.”
Ironhouse Sanitary District’s Board of Directors is made up of five elected officials, who reside within the District boundaries. The members also include long-time director Chris Lauritzen, who was chosen to serve as the 2020 vice-president, Susan Morgan and Doug Scheer.
Morrow, a longtime resident of Oakley, currently works as a district representative for Contra Costa County Supervisor, Diane Burgis. Morrow’s experience includes 20 years as a millwright, installing and maintaining machinery in the various industrial plants along the Northern Waterfront and all areas of Northern California. She has also held leadership positions at a variety of companies.
“This is an opportunity to serve my community and bring my professional experience to this innovative district,” Morrow said. “I look forward to continuing the District’s move toward environmental, as well as, financial sustainability.”
For nearly 75 years, Ironhouse has provided sanitary services for more than 45,000 customers in the Oakley and Bethel Island area. The District treats approximately two-million gallons of recycled water every day at its award-winning technologically advanced Water Recycle Facility, located north of Main Street near downtown Oakley.
Ironhouse is the recent winner of the California Water Environment Association’s (CWEA) “Plant of the Year” award, as well as, the California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA) “Organizational Excellence”, and Special District Leadership Foundation’s (SDLF), “District of Distinction Accreditation-Platinum Level” and “District Transparency Certificate of Excellence”.
