It’s going to be hot – again
Photo by Adobe Stock

With temperatures expected to reach near or above 100 degrees across East County once again this weekend, several city agencies are offering ways for residents to stay safe while trying to stay cool.

“Heat-related illnesses and water safety go hand-in-hand,” said Steve Hill, public information officer for Con Fire. According to Hill, boat safety is one element of water safety, but a danger that many do not consider is swift moving currents in inland bodies of water, such as canals. The department has seen cases of people entering the water to cool down only to find themselves unable to get out due to the current and the sloped sides of the canals, Hill said, adding that these bodies of water should be avoided.

Dr. Lucía Abascal, a public health physician at the California Department of Public Health, suggested staying inside air-conditioned places. Those who don’t have access to that should consider local libraries, she said. She also stressed the importance of staying hydrated.

