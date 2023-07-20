It’s going to be hot – again

With temperatures expected to reach near or above 100 degrees across East County once again this weekend, several city agencies are offering ways for residents to stay safe while trying to stay cool.
“Heat-related illnesses and water safety go hand-in-hand,” said Steve Hill, public information officer for Con Fire. According to Hill, boat safety is one element of water safety, but a danger that many do not consider is swift moving currents in inland bodies of water, such as canals. The department has seen cases of people entering the water to cool down only to find themselves unable to get out due to the current and the sloped sides of the canals, Hill said, adding that these bodies of water should be avoided.
Dr. Lucía Abascal, a public health physician at the California Department of Public Health, suggested staying inside air-conditioned places. Those who don’t have access to that should consider local libraries, she said. She also stressed the importance of staying hydrated.
“It’s very important to make sure everybody, especially high-risk populations, small children, pregnant women, elderly people, and people that might have a disability.”
Although several local cities activated cooling centers last weekend in response to the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, only Discovery Bay has announced a cooling center for the weekend of July 21 as of press time on July 19.
The community center at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd. will be open for residents to cool off from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to town staff.
Oakley has no plans to activate their cooling center, according to Assistant City Manager Danielle Navarro.
Antioch has announced that their community center and the Nick Rodriguez Community Center will be open as usual, only not as official cooling centers – the city’s threshold is 102 degrees – but the lobbies of both are air conditioned and residents are welcome to cool down there, according to city staff. The Nick Rodriguez Community Center is at 213 F St.. The Antioch Community Center is at 4703 Lone Tree Way, and both are open from 8:15 a.m. until 8 p.m. depending on how late classes being held there run.
Brentwood also does not have plans to open their cooling center, according to City Manager Tim Ogden, but may do so on Friday if the forecast calls for hotter weather.
“We will have many of our facilities open for programming and available to the public if they need to cool off,” Ogden said. These facilities would be open on July 21 and include:
- Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex at 195 Griffith Lane: 2- 6 p.m.
- Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., 8 a.m. - 5 p m. and open again 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. for the Concert in the Park
Dr. Kimberly Chang, a family physician at Asian Health Services for the Asian American, Native, Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities, said studies found that from 2005 to 2015, the rates of emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses increased by 53%.
“I talk to my patients about fans, windows, cooling, and light clothing,” she said. “A lot of our older folks wear many layers of clothes. They’re always very concerned about getting too cold. And I tell them, don’t wear so many layers of clothing. Wear light, loose clothes, and white clothes instead of black.”
As of press time, Contra Costa Public Health had not responded to attempts to find out how many cases of heat-related illnesses had been recorded in the county, although staff at Brentwood Health Center said they had not treated anyone for them this year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions that although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others, such as:
- Infants and young children
- People 65 or older
- People who are overweight
- People who overexert themselves during work or exercise
- People who have medical conditions, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation
