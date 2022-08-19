Antioch police arrested a man on Aug.18 following reports that he was allegedly shooting at vehicles with a gun.
The incident caused nearby Jack London Elementary School to be placed on lockdown for a short time. No injuries were reported.
According to a statement released by the the department later that day, police began to receive 911 calls just before 1 p.m. reporting a man with a gun in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive.
As police were en route to the scene, more calls reported that the suspect was shooting at vehicles in the area. Police detained 29-year-old Felix Johnson “with the help of several eyewitnesses,” according to a press release. Johnson was later transported to the Martinez Detention Facility and booked on “numerous firearms-related offenses.”
“As the calls came in and the investigation continued, Jack London Elementary School was requested to shelter in place,” the police stated in the release. “The shelter-in-place order continued for safety purposes during the remainder of the incident. Once it was determined that there was no danger to the public, the shelter-in-place order was lifted.”
Police remained at the school as an added safety precaution after the shelter-in-place order was lifted, according to the press release.
No further information, including the capacity in which eyewitnesses assisted in the arrest, has been made available to the public due to the active nature of the investigation.
