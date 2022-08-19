Antioch Police Department Logo

Antioch police arrested a man on Aug.18 following reports that he was allegedly shooting at vehicles with a gun.

The incident caused nearby Jack London Elementary School to be placed on lockdown for a short time. No injuries were reported.

According to a statement released by the the department later that day, police began to receive 911 calls just before 1 p.m. reporting a man with a gun in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive.

