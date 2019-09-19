Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, nominates exceptional students each year from the 9th congressional district for appointment to the U.S. Military, Naval, Merchant Marine and Air Force academies.
Appointees receive a free, four-year university education, room and board, medical and dental coverage and a stipend in exchange for a five-year military service commitment upon graduation.
McNerney will host an information session for interested high school students, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Deer Valley High School Library, 4700 Lone Tree Way in Antioch.
