With legislators returning to Sacramento for the start of the 2020 legislative session, Assemblymember Jim Frazier, D-Fairfield, introduced four new pieces of legislation targeted to help seniors, Native American women and children and families with children who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.
• AB 1853, Medical goods, reuse and redistribution: This bill would require the Department of Aging to establish a three-year pilot program in the Napa, Solano and Contra Costa counties to facilitate the reuse and redistribution of durable medical equipment.
• AB 1854, Task force for missing or murdered Native American women: This bill would create a task force to combat the epidemic of violence against Native American women by improving and promoting information sharing as well as addressing interjurisdictional protocols.
• AB 1855, Residential care facilities for the elderly, emergency and disaster plan: This bill would require the Department of Technology, in partnership with the private sector, to develop and implement a secure online database for these care facilities to upload their plans so they may be easily updated and checked by the Office of Emergency Services (CalOES).
• AB 1856, Individualized education programs, emergency safety procedures: This bill would protect California’s most vulnerable students by ensuring every child with an IEP receives tailored accommodations in case of a school emergency. The bill will keep students physically safe and guarantee important privacy rights through the Inclusive School Emergency Plan.
For more information on this legislation, visit Frazier’s website at a11.asmdc.org.
