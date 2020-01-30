Job-generating complex breaks ground in Oakley

East County has long been known as a jobs desert.
But with a couple flicks of a shovel this week, a new oasis was launched in Oakley.
Alongside East County officials, Missouri-based NorthPoint Development broke ground on a massive job-generating light-industrial complex at the former DuPont chemical manufacturing facility site on Bridgehead Road.
“Every day, thousands of Oakley residents get in their cars and head west on Highway 4 toward their jobs in the far corners of Contra Costa County,” said Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick. “For 20 years, the City of Oakley has looked at this site as a job magnet, hoping to address the critical job-housing imbalance.”
NorthPoint Development intends to construct five buildings (2 million square feet of space) for light industrial, warehousing, distribution, e-commerce fulfillment and light manufacturing on a portion of the 375.7-acre property at 6000 Bridgehead Road, north of the BNSF rail tracks and just south of Lauritzen Yacht Harbor.
Some estimates project that the development could generate 2,850 full-time and part-time jobs; yield a net Oakley general fund surplus of approximately $388,400 annually at build-out; and contribute $420,000 per year in revenue to the fire district.
The development site is the former home of the DuPont Antioch Plant, a chemical manufacturing facility that produced chlorofluorocarbons, fuel-additive antiknock compounds and titanium dioxide between 1955 and 1998.
The land has been under active remediation since about 2003, but that work is nearly complete and construction on two of the site’s five planned buildings will soon commence, said Jed Momot, NorthPoint Development’s chief strategy officer.
The first two constructions – a 150,000-square-foot building that will house a committed (as yet undisclosed) tenant, and a 440,000-square-foot spec structure – should be up by the third quarter of this year, with the remaining three, ranging in size from 205,344 square feet to 642,960 square feet, constructed by 2022 or 2023, Momot said.
In total, the five buildings will occupy 143.3 acres at the southwest portion of the site, with the remaining 232.4 acres remaining natural.
“You’ll see the (two) buildings open by the end of the year and people coming here to work,” Momot said.
Northpoint’s venture in Oakley comes amid widespread success for the Kansas City-based real estate development, management and leasing firm.
The company develops an average of 12 million square feet a year across the United States, with current industrial clients including Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes and Hostess.
Regional leaders stressed this week that the Oakley venture will be a boon for the city and beyond.
“This is great for all of us (East County communities),” said District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis. “We are working together to create jobs here in East Contra Costa.”
Grant Cope, deputy director of California Department of Toxic Substances Control Site Mitigation and Restoration Program, added that the project site is a shining example of what can come of the state’s contaminated properties once they are cleaned up.
The agency guided a two-phase remediation effort on the Oakley land that began in 2003.
“We essentially take contaminated properties, and we want to make them drivers for jobs, we want to make them drivers for homes, for revitalized communities and to reinvigorate economies,” Cope said. “We have a really successful project here that accomplished that goal.”
For more information on the project, visit www.bit.ly/2rDNXAe.
