Joe Young running for fire district board

My name is Joe Young and I am running for reelection to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Board of Directors. My wife and I moved to Brentwood 12 years ago. I’ve given back to the community through volunteer services as a volunteer director of ECCFPD, as president of our homeowner’s association where I manage an $8 million dollar budget and as a certified AARP volunteer preparing tax returns for low-income seniors. Now, as one of our first elected fire district directors, I am improving our fire service.
I figured out how to finance three new fire engines just placed into service. I found $6 million dollars lost in the county system. I served on the ad hoc committees for the City Gate Report identifying district needs, and the strategic plan identifying a path to meet those needs. I chair the district’s finance committee.
During the transition to the new fire chief, I prepared two annual budgets and negotiated two union contracts. I provided the financial review for the new impact fee and the new CFD (Community Facilities District). This will stop the degradation of our fire service, but the job is not done. Regardless of the future governance of the district, be it an independent district or consolidated with Contra Costa County Fire District, additional funds are needed.
The future needs are almost taken care of. New development will pay impact fees for stations and fire engines to serve their needs. New residents will pay CFD fees for operation of new stations to serve their needs. The funding for the three stations we need now to meet our current service need is the challenge. Consolidation, Measure X, Proposition 15 and Proposition 19 may provide some funding, but they will not provide all the funds needed. We will have to kick-in to accomplish the task.
I will work to guide this process in a fair and equitable manner. I ask for your support. If elected, I will complete the job. We will get the fire stations needed now. Visit www.OurFireBoard.com or email JoeYoung@OurFireBoard.com.
