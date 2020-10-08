My name is Joel Bryant, and I am running for mayor of Brentwood. I have served on the Brentwood City Council for 10 years, seven of which I have been voted vice mayor by fellow councilmembers. This has allowed me to both understand the requirements of the job and serve as acting mayor multiple times, in Mayor Taylor’s absence.
During this time, I have helped bring to Brentwood our own Police Dispatch reducing 9-1-1 response times, chaired the General Plan Working Group for two years, giving us the protection and community vision in our updated plans, and brought critical infrastructure needed to bring high tech, high paying jobs to our community.
Being vice mayor has allowed me to develop the essential relationships on federal, state, and local levels to continue to bring financial and structural resources into the city, as well as have immediate access to heads of corporations and medical institutions who are seeking locations to move to, or to multiply significantly their current investments.
I am proud to have the endorsements of Mayor Taylor, the building trades, and our local fire fighters, whom I will continue to partner with to open at least one more station in Brentwood.
Vote Bryant for Mayor. Make Brentwood Safer & Better! Call 925-525-5925 Visit www.Bryant4Brentwood.com.
– Submitted by Joel Bryant
