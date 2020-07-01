Brentwood and Oakley residents are invited to participate in the Census 2020 Caravan this Saturday, July 4.
The cities of Oakley and Brentwood are collaborating with the Contra Costa Census Office to bring the census directly to local neighborhoods.
The caravan will start in the Summer Lake neighborhood of Oakley at 10 a.m., visiting parts of Emerson Ranch and the downtown Oakley area. The City of Brentwood will take over at the corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Sand Creek Way at the Brentwood Technology Center and continue the caravan through their streets.
Participants of the Census 2020 Caravan include Supervisor Diane Burgis, Oakley’s Vice Mayor Sue Higgins, Council Member Michael Krieg, Oakley Police Department, the Oakley Recreation Department, the Rotary Club of Oakley, the Kiwanis Club of Oakley, and Brentwood City Councilmember’s Karen Rarey and Johnny Rodriguez.
“We want the community to know that the Census is easy, safe and important,” said Jennifer Schultz, Administrative Assistant II at the Brentwood City Manager’s office.
The Caravan is designed as a fun way to bring attention to the 2020 Census, whose data helps determine how over $675 billion are spent on the state, county and local level.
“The Census will help the people of Oakley and Brentwood to be accurately counted so they get their fair share of funding and representation for the next decade,” said Gabriela Baños, program coordinator for You, Me, We Oakley!
So take a moment this Saturday morning to recognize our nation’s Independence Day and greet the caravan from your front yard, door or window while complying with social distance ordinances. And if you have not already done so, complete your census form by visiting www.my2020census.gov or calling 844-330-2020.
