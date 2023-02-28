ANTIOCH – Antioch police arrested a pair of juvenile suspects Monday afternoon after police got a frantic call about a shooting on the 1800 block of Crown Peak Way.
Officers found a young male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition per Antioch police.
Through their preliminary investigation, the officers discovered that the shooting was part of an attempted armed robbery by both suspects who attempted to rob the victim and shot him before taking off to try to escape the police.
The Antioch Police Communications Center then started receiving calls about the suspects hiding in neighbors' trash cans and backyards. The officers used a drone and a police canine to locate and chase down the suspects to finally place them into custody.
Both juvenile suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. The firearm that was used in the robbery was recovered as well from the scene, police said.
Antioch police are asking anyone that may have more information on the incident to call (925)779-6926, or to text “ANTIOCH” to 274637 to leave an anonymous tip.
