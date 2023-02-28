Antioch Police Department Logo NEW

ANTIOCH – Antioch police arrested a pair of juvenile suspects Monday afternoon after police got a frantic call about a shooting on the 1800 block of Crown Peak Way. 

Officers found a young male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition per Antioch police.

Through their preliminary investigation, the officers discovered that the shooting was part of an attempted armed robbery by both suspects who attempted to rob the victim and shot him before taking off to try to escape the police.

