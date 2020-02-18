Kiddie Academy of Oakley to host STEM event for families

Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care, a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, invites local families to share in fun, educational and age-appropriate activities at an indoor STEM Adventures event hosted by Kiddie Academy of Oakley and Vacaville.
Activities are based on two themes that combine elements of science, technology, engineering and math in interactive projects that foster learning through play: Superheroes of STEM and Let’s Build it!
The event is designed to introduce kids of all ages and their families to the world of science, technology, engineering and math education through age-appropriate and fun activities, according to Richard Peterson, chief academic officer at Kiddie Academy.
“We want our local families to see for themselves all the ways in which Kiddie Academy’s Life Essentials curriculum taps into children’s natural sense of wonder and discovery as they explore the laws that govern the world around them,” he said.
The event also aims to provide parents with ideas on how to bring STEM education into the home.
STEM education in early childhood provides opportunities for building the next generation of scientists, engineers, mathematicians and critical thinkers. Recognizing that young children are naturally curious about the world around them, Kiddie Academy, a leader in education-based child care, integrates STEM activities throughout the Kiddie Academy Life Essentials curriculum.
The Kiddie Academy of Oakley is located at 1620 Neroly Road, and the event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Rishu Khare at 925-261-6717 or email at oakley@kiddieacademy.net.
