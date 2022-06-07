The Oakley and Brentwood elementary school districts are providing free lunches for children and teens this summer.
Oakley
The Oakley Union Elementary School District 2022 Summer Lunch Program is serving meals to all children and teens this summer, from Monday, June 13 through Friday, July 8.
Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. only at Oakley Elementary School, 501 Norcross Lane, in the Cafeteria/Multi-Purpose Room, according to a press release.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides this free healthful meal program for children during the summer months while regular school is not in session. There is no enrollment, paperwork, or income qualifications required to participate. Children not yet in kindergarten should be accompanied by an adult, the press release stated.
For more information, contact Nutrition Services at (925) 625-6852.
Brentwood
The Brentwood Union School District will be providing daily free lunch for children and teens under 18 from Monday, June 13 through Friday, July 8.
Lunch will be provided from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday at Marsh Creek Elementary School (601 Grant St. in Brentwood) and Monday through Thursday (pick up Friday’s lunch on Thursday) from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Village Community Resource Center (633 Village Drive in Brentwood).
The program will allow all children and teens ages 18 years and younger to receive a free healthful and nutritious lunch," the Brentwood Union School District stated in a news release. "There are no enrollment, paperwork or income qualifications required for children and teens to participate."
For more information, call 925-513-6338.
