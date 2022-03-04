The KlaasKids Foundation joined search efforts for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe last weekend. Search training for volunteers was held at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds. As of press time, Oakley City Manager Josh McMurray said there was no new information in the case to report. The KlaasKids Foundation, run by Marc Klaas and based in Sausalito, assists with missing person cases nationwide through a network of volunteers who organize and conduct searches while also providing training to other search-and-rescue volunteers. The organization was formed by Marc Klaas in the aftermath of the high-profile kidnapping death of his daughter, Polly Klaas, in 1993.
Search efforts for missing Oakley woman, Alexis Gabe, continued over the weekend, with help from the Klaas Kids Foundation. The organization assisted in organizing and training volunteers to continue the search moving forward.
[Photos] KlaasKids Foundation Search for Alexis Gabe
Melissa van Ruiten
