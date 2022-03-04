Klaas joins Gabe search
Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Missing since January 27th, 2022, the East County community has been in search of Alexis Gabe for over a month. It was visited by the KlaasKids Foundation as it organized search parties over the weekend of February 24th.

View the links below (in chronological order) to see the progression of the case:

The KlaasKids Foundation joined search efforts for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe last weekend. Search training for volunteers was held at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds. As of press time, Oakley City Manager Josh McMurray said there was no new information in the case to report. The KlaasKids Foundation, run by Marc Klaas and based in Sausalito, assists with missing person cases nationwide through a network of volunteers who organize and conduct searches while also providing training to other search-and-rescue volunteers. The organization was formed by Marc Klaas in the aftermath of the high-profile kidnapping death of his daughter, Polly Klaas, in 1993.

[Photos] KlaasKids Foundation Search for Alexis Gabe

