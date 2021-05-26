The Knightsen Elementary School District (KESD) voted earlier this month to begin the search for a principal for Knightsen Elementary School.
The two-school district has been functioning for the past three years with its superintendent, Harvey Yurkovich, filling the principal role in addition to his superintendent duties. With schools planning to reopen fully this fall, and the district anticipating an increased need for services, Yurkovich and the board felt it was time to bring in another administrator.
“We consolidated down to a superintendent-principal spot, but a principal is really needed coming back from the pandemic,” Yurkovich said. “The kids and teachers here at Knightsen School deserve to have a full time principal and to be perfectly honest, this pandemic has stressed the need of the superintendent.”
He noted with the advent of the new school year, many new programs will be put in place requiring his attention as superintendent, and he does not want to take away from students and staff at Knightsen School.
Liesel Williams, KESD Board president, said Yurkovich had done all he could with all he had, but it was time to bring on some help.
“We have gone from these two positions a few times where we have had to go from a superintendent to a superintendent slash principal,” said Williams. “We knew with the COVID stuff there was some added responsibilities and it is a lot of hats – and in Knightsen, everyone has always had lots of jobs – but Harvey was just doing all he could and it was hard to maintain the two positions, it was a lot of work on his plate.”
The position will hopefully be filled before the new school year begins. At this time, the district is in the beginning of its search and no candidates have been selected.
