Knightsen man who caused fatal 2021 DUI crash is sentenced

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

The memorial for Kassandra Sepulveda stands on the side of the road of Byron Highway where she and 16-year-old Luis Esparza were killed when Colby Sharver’s Subaru Impreza crashed into them back in September, 2021. Sharver of Knightsen was recently sentenced on DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.

A Knightsen man who was the cause of a crash that killed two local teenagers will serve 20 months of the six-year sentence he was handed late last week.

Colby Sharver, 20, was sentenced to six years in prison by a Contra Costa County judge last Friday after he pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, along with driving under the influence and causing bodily injury, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.

However, he’s expected to serve about 20 months in prison due to credit for time served and good behavior and due to California law that qualifies him as a youth offender.

