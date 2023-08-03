Knightsen man who caused fatal 2021 DUI crash is sentenced

A Knightsen man who was the cause of a crash that killed two local teenagers will serve 20 months of the six-year sentence he was handed late last week.
Colby Sharver, 20, was sentenced to six years in prison by a Contra Costa County judge last Friday after he pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, along with driving under the influence and causing bodily injury, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.
However, he’s expected to serve about 20 months in prison due to credit for time served and good behavior and due to California law that qualifies him as a youth offender.
According to the State of California’s Board of Parole Hearings, a youth offender “is an incarcerated person who was under the age of 26 at the time of their controlling offense.” The State defends their idea of youth offenders due to “scientific evidence showing that parts of the brain involved in behavior control continue to mature through late adolescence and that adolescent brains are not yet fully mature until a person is in their mid-to-late 20s.”
Sharver was 18 when his car crashed and killed Luis Esparza, 16, from Oakley and Kassandra Sepulveda, 18, from Pittsburg . Both teens were walking home from a large gathering nearby on the narrow shoulder of Byron Highway’s two-lane road near the 8300 block close to Mountain View Drive when they were struck by Sharver’s 2002 Subaru Impreza just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2021.
Part of the reason for the lighter sentence was because it was Sharver’s first offense and that his upcoming release in about 20 months is because he’s been in custody since the accident back in 2021. That gives him over three years of credit for time already served as part of the plea deal, said Ted Asregadoo, spokesman for the D.A.’s office.
Asregadoo acknowledged that the families of the victims were unhappy with the sentencing.
“The families of the victims, they’re frustrated by the number of years he’s ultimately going to have to serve for this,” Asregadoo said. “But the plea deal actually would be the best possible outcome to ensure that the victims, the families of the victims, received some form of justice within what the law allows.”
