Thomas Baldocchi Jr.
(Incumbent)
• Length of residence: Lifelong
• Occupation: Firefighter
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “The next few years are going to be imperative to the overall educational success of our children, as we move back to in-class instruction. We have accomplished a lot, paid off our debt, reopened Old River Elementary, created a modest reserve, improved technology, improved English and mathematics, and reduced suspension rates and chronic absenteeism. As a trustee, I have met many challenges providing for our students and staff with fiduciary duty.”
Jill Bowman
• Length of residence: 6 years
• Occupation: Financial manager
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “My main goals for the district are high quality education, to maintain fiscal responsibility and to retain and attract highly talented educators.“
Debbie Gold
• Length of residence: 27 years
• Occupation: Retired educator and administrator
• Slogan: None
Reason for running: “I am passionate about public education. As a trustee, I would support the teachers and staff of the district, work with parents, listen to the community, dedicate the time to do a thorough job, study the budget and finances, and balance the interests that make Knightsen an outstanding school district. I spent 25 years in public education. During my career, I taught multiple grades, served as a vice principal, a principal, a director of special education and of curriculum, an assistant superintendent, and a superintendent.”
Delaura Pigati
• Length of residence: Lifelong
• Occupation: Registered nurse
• Slogan: None
Reason for running: “I enjoy serving our community as much as possible. Having children in Knightsen schools for the past 14 years and counting, I offer a unique perspective on the culture and needs of our district. As an active member of the Knightsen Parent Teacher Club for over a decade, I have organized programs to foster the arts and chaired numerous fundraisers and events. My consistent involvement on campus has provided me the opportunity to foster relationships with staff, students, and families and I look forward to advocating on their behalf in the future.”
