La Follette runs for Brentwood Mayor

Hello, I’m Paul La Follette, 35 years old; a fifth generation Brentwood native who would be honored to serve you, your family and your business as Mayor. As a board member of Contra Costa Farm Bureau Leadership, I have seen many changes over the past 35 years, some good and some not so good. Farming has been impacted with rapid growth minimizing “farm to table” production and reduced our green beltway corridors. Crime has increased along with the homeless calling downtown Brentwood streets “home.” We’re facing important infrastructure decisions in the upcoming months that will impact every citizen in our community. We need strong leadership and I am the right candidate at the right time. I was on a tractor by the age of two, so I know the value of a hard day’s work.
The La Follette/Giannini families are a cornerstone of Brentwood history. They value education, farming, family the disadvantaged and safe streets. I decided to step up to make a difference in our community when I saw other candidates focused on transforming Brentwood into another metropolis.
My Focus
- New development moratorium
- Fire department deficit remedy
- Preserving/protecting farmland
- Protecting our greenbelt corridors & the Delta
- Improving downtown Brentwood
- Bringing back the CornFest
- Stopping the tunnels
I believe in structured, not rapid, growth based on a collective consensus driven by community input for the benefit of every resident, not just a few! Join me on Nov. 3 and vote Paul La Follette for mayor!
For more information, visit www.votepaulformayor.com.
– Submitted by Paul La Follette
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.