Labor Day is typically one of the busiest days of the year in Regional Parks with some of our more popular parks and swim areas expected to reach capacity by mid-morning. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and carpool. Check www.ebparks.org to know if the Regional Park you are heading to is affected.
Also, if visiting a Regional Park, there are certain tips and rules visitors should follow:
STAY COOL AND HYDRATED – Plan ahead and bring plenty of water.
DRINK SAFELY – Alcohol is only allowed at certain Regional Parks. Check www.ebparks.org before you go.
FOLLOW WATER SAFETY RULES IF SWIMMING – There are free loaner life-jackets available at all East Bay Regional Park District swim facilities as an extra safeguard for anyone concerned about their swimming abilities or those of their children.
UNDERSTAND FIRE DANGERS AND FOLLOW ALL PARK FIRE RULES:
Do not build, light, or maintain any open outdoor fire on park property except in those facilities or areas provided and designated for that purpose.
Never leave a fire unattended.
Gas-fueled stoves are permitted under certain conditions:
Place the stove in an area that will not scorch, burn, or otherwise damage lawns or tabletops.
Keep the stove at least 30 feet from any flammable material such as grass, weeds, wood chips, brush, or buildings.
Thoroughly extinguish all burning fuel such as wood or charcoal before disposing of them in an ash receptacle. It is unlawful to dispose of coals in garbage cans or refuse bins.
Do not drive or park your vehicle on dry grass areas—the heat from a vehicle’s undercarriage can ignite a wildfire. Low-hanging chains that drag can also ignite wildfires near dry grass.
Smoking is prohibited in Regional Parks, including inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted pipe, cigar, cigarette, marijuana, plant, or other combustible organic or chemical substance.
Vapor devices that release gas, particles, or vapors into the air are prohibited in Regional Parks (excluding any USDA-approved medication).
Use of gasoline-powered equipment (generators, etc.) is prohibited.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.