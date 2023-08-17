Landscaping project in Discovery Bay advances

Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

The Town of Discovery Bay is working to improve its appearance through landscaping, most recently on Clipper Drive.

Town staff applied for the Proposition 68 Competitive Grant Program in 2021 for funds to cover the cost of rehabilitating the landscaping on Clipper Drive, but were not awarded any money. Now, using $100,000 in surplus funds from last year combined with $470,000 from the settlement with the Hoffman Land Development Company, the town is spending $570,000 on refurbishing the south side of Clipper Drive to replace weeds, fill in bare areas and make the area more aesthetically pleasing.

Parks and Landscape Manager Bill Engelman said staff began clearing and preparing the land last fall, then were stalled in their work by the continuous storms over the winter. In March, they began work again, and hope to finish by October.

