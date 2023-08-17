Landscaping project in Discovery Bay advances

The Town of Discovery Bay is working to improve its appearance through landscaping, most recently on Clipper Drive.
Town staff applied for the Proposition 68 Competitive Grant Program in 2021 for funds to cover the cost of rehabilitating the landscaping on Clipper Drive, but were not awarded any money. Now, using $100,000 in surplus funds from last year combined with $470,000 from the settlement with the Hoffman Land Development Company, the town is spending $570,000 on refurbishing the south side of Clipper Drive to replace weeds, fill in bare areas and make the area more aesthetically pleasing.
Parks and Landscape Manager Bill Engelman said staff began clearing and preparing the land last fall, then were stalled in their work by the continuous storms over the winter. In March, they began work again, and hope to finish by October.
“This is a design build project, so the process is a bit more organic than a straight build project,” said Engelman, noting this means incorporating some pre-existing elements like trees. “This might add a bit more time to the project, but it also creates a little more design flexibility. Also, other design elements can be added in future years that were documented in the community meeting sessions from the Competitive Prop. 68 Grant.”
To prepare for the Proposition 68 Grant application, community meetings were held in 2020 and 2021 to gather input on what should be planted, built and added to the landscape area. While the town’s budget doesn’t allow for some of the bigger items on the wish list - like exercise equipment, multiple paths and elaborate water features-staff has tried to keep its spirit an influence on their plans.
Plant choices were kept simple to create patterns amongst mature vegetation, most of which was left. The new plants were chosen for their appearance, drought tolerance and low water requirements. Engelman said the design reflects the overall thematic concepts being introduced in the town.
“The vernacular of the area – waterways, Delta, agriculture, and levee systems – was a large inspiration to the design,” Engelman said. “Much of the concept was derived from community meetings we initiated for the Competitive Prop 68 Grant. The public outlined some problems with the area such as poor wall aesthetics, narrow walkways and the need to be drought tolerant. We incorporated some solutions to these problems through the use of the thematic concepts: meandering walks adjacent to the existing walks, plants in agricultural rows and material to suggest levees separating waterways.”
Some of the more eye-catching additions are the art panels installed periodically along the walk, and in front of the wall running along Clipper Drive. They are meant to incorporate a nature-themed background and create a visual barrier between the wall and the landscape. The artisan panels are constructed of Corten steel and designed to take on a patina, changing color and shade based on environmental conditions over time.
Bryon Gutow, a director on the town’s Community Services District (CSD) board and member of the Parks and Landscaping Committee, said the project is giving the area some much-needed rehabilitation but is only in the second of three phases.
“Once completed, the new path will have plenty of boulder seating, solar lighting for evening strolls and more dog stations to ensure it stays clean,” he said. “New to the Discovery Bay landscape is the metal artwork along the path. The artist’s intention is for the sculptures to naturally rust, eventually leaving a nice patina.”
Residents’ response on social media to the work done thus far was lukewarm at best. Resident Calvin Amis wrote on NextDoor that the work was “only OK, better than weeds.” Resident Stefan Sedich also admitted the work done was an improvement, noting “it looks better than it was.” Others weren’t satisfied though.
“It looks terrible,” wrote Lisa Murray. “Most of the metal art is either rusted or discolored. The pea gravel/tan bark seem to be blown or kicked around the area. There are weeds growing in the part that is ‘complete.’ The project is taking far too long … IMO, the worst part is not repairing, painting or at the very least, power washing the cinderblock wall that is now visible.”
Since the town is a special district and not an incorporated city, there is nothing it can do to raise funds for more landscaping projects.
