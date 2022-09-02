Late morning crash closes Second Street

The juvenile driver of an SUV crashed into a phone pole on Second Street in Brentwood, shortly before noon, Friday, September 2.
“The vehicle was heading westbound on Maple Street, approaching the intersection of Second Street,” said Brentwood Police Sgt. Steve Daansen. “The subject came to a complete stop, made a right hand turn onto northbound Second Street when he clipped the curb and ultimately collided into the telephone pole.”
The impact of the crash snapped the phone pole and downed the overhead wires, resulting in the closure of the southbound lanes of Second Street for about an hour. The northbound lanes remained closed for approximately three hours while PGE cleared the rest of the debris from the roadway.
