Late morning crash closes Second Street

The juvenile driver of an SUV crashed into a phone pole on Second Street in Brentwood, Calif. causing the road to close, Friday, September 2, 2022. The driver sustained minor injuries. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

The juvenile driver of an SUV crashed into a phone pole on Second Street in Brentwood, shortly before noon, Friday, September 2.

“The vehicle was heading westbound on Maple Street, approaching the intersection of Second Street,” said Brentwood Police Sgt. Steve Daansen. “The subject came to a complete stop, made a right hand turn onto northbound Second Street when he clipped the curb and ultimately collided into the telephone pole.”

The impact of the crash snapped the phone pole and downed the overhead wires, resulting in the closure of the southbound lanes of Second Street for about an hour. The northbound lanes remained closed for approximately three hours while PGE cleared the rest of the debris from the roadway.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription