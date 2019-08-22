The Brentwood Planning Commission unanimously approved a design review Tuesday to bring a new Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to the Streets of Brentwood.
The proposal is to construct an 8,014-square-foot restaurant with a 1,416-square-foot, dog-friendly patio at 2435 Sand Creek Road, east of Black Angus and west of Sprouts. The design includes 100 parking spaces — 80 full-sized, 15 compact and five handicap-accessible.
Commissioner Seana Fippin questioned Jared Taylor, applicant and representative for developer Golden Property Development, about whether the restaurants ever experienced issues with dog aggression on its patios. Taylor said he was unaware of any, but if one were to arise, the dog and its owner would be asked to leave, as it is not tolerated. He also said non-service dogs never enter the restaurant — hosts meet guests with dogs outside to seat them on the patio through a separate door.
Fippin, a personal fan of the resaurant, praised the project, stating it would be a positive addition to the city. Lazy Dog is based in southern California and currently has four Bay Area locations: Concord, Dublin, Cupertino and Newark.
The commission also unanimously approved a design review and conditional use permit in a 4-0 vote for a Rotten Robbie gas station, car wash and convenience store at Lone Tree Way and Fairview Avenue, 6860 and 6890 Lone Tree Way. This item was continued from the July 16 meeting after concerns were raised about potential economic impacts to local businesses and whether adequate notice was given to the public regarding the project.
Paul Martin, owner of Lone Tree Center, said he thinks the project will revitalize the area.
Commissioner Emily Cross said the only red flag it raises for her is whether the project will bring enough high-paying jobs.
“But we are looking at the big picture, not just one variable,” Cross said. “That area needs development; that area needs something that will make that land usable. I feel like it’s going to contribute to the well-being of the community.”
Fippin and Commissioner Cyndi Hankins agreed, stating they have looked extensively at the City of Brentwood’s General Plan to ensure the project is in accordance.
“It is not our job to determine economic affairs,” Fippin said. “Our job is to make sure this conforms to the General Plan and talk with the public.”
“That corner has been undeveloped for years, and it does need to be developed,” Hankins added.
For more information about the meeting, visit www.bit.ly/planningcommission820.
