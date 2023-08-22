Dog-friendly restaurant coming to Brentwood

Courtesy of City of Brentwood

While the commissioners were enthusiastic about the idea of Lazy Dog coming to Brentwood, they were concerned with the proposed restaurant’s exterior, which has a “tower” feature as a design element

Plans to bring a Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar to Brentwood have been put on hold by the restaurant chain because the restaurateurs and city disagree over the design.

Although the Planning Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 15 to approve plans to build a Lazy Dog restaurant on the southeast corner of Sand Creek Road and Highway 4 across from the Streets of Brentwood shopping center, the chain has since backed out. 

“That was the word we received after the Planning Commission meeting due to significant cost increase estimates with design element changes approved,” City Manager Tim Ogden said via email. “However, staff continue to work with them, and with the City Council call for review to be reconsidered at their Sep. 26 meeting, we'll see if Lazy Dog reconsiders coming to Brentwood.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.