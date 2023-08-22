Plans to bring a Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar to Brentwood have been put on hold by the restaurant chain because the restaurateurs and city disagree over the design.
Although the Planning Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 15 to approve plans to build a Lazy Dog restaurant on the southeast corner of Sand Creek Road and Highway 4 across from the Streets of Brentwood shopping center, the chain has since backed out.
“That was the word we received after the Planning Commission meeting due to significant cost increase estimates with design element changes approved,” City Manager Tim Ogden said via email. “However, staff continue to work with them, and with the City Council call for review to be reconsidered at their Sep. 26 meeting, we'll see if Lazy Dog reconsiders coming to Brentwood.”
Lazy Dog is a national chain of sit-down restaurants with a “Rocky Mountain-inspired design,” according to city staff who presented plans to the commissioners during the meeting. The restaurant’s website describes its menu as “comfort foods,” such as hamburgers, sandwiches and pasta, and features indoor dining as well as outdoor patio dining. As the name suggests, the restaurants are dog-friendly, although pets are limited to the patio dining area. The closest location is in Concord.
The changes to the design elements included concerns over a tower-like structure that is a “signature piece” for the restaurant chain, according to the planners' Vice Chairperson David Sparling at the meeting. The Planning Commission expressed concern that it would worsen the sightline of the area by blocking out surrounding scenery. The commissioners ultimately agreed that the restaurant would be able to include the tower, albeit modified to include smaller design elements, in spite of their reservations.
