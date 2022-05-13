The local chapter of the League of Women Voters is hosting a public candidates forum for Contra Costa District Attorney’s race on Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Delta Association of Realtors, 3428 Hillcrest Ave - Suite 200, in Antioch.
Incumbent Diane Becton is being challenged by Mary Knox, a 37-year county deputy district attorney.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. They don’t endorse or oppose candidates or political parties, and they strive to influence public policy through education and advocacy, according to their website.
“Because we are nonpartisan and never support or oppose candidates, we have done Voter Education and outreach for the past 102 years,” said Martha Goralka of the Diablo Valley chapter of the League of Women Voters. “Candidate forums are one of the important ways we give candidates to reach voters. We also ask candidates to post their issues, positions and web links on VotersEdge.org…voters can enter their address and get all the currently certified candidates’ information on their ballots.”
The forum will be moderated by Stephanie Williams-Rogers, who is a league member and current Brentwood Unified School District board member. Knox and Becton will begin by making brief candidate statements, followed by answering a series of questions. All attendees will be given the opportunity to write questions on provided index cards and submit them to be asked. All questions will be edited for clarity and answered by both candidates. The forum will not be streamed or televised live, but a separate forum will be broadcast several times on local TV in the coming days. For a complete broadcast schedule, visit www.contracosta.ca.gov/7626/Broadcast-Schedules.
For more information on the May 18 forum, visit https://bit.ly/3yrlHkt.
