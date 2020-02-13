In undergoing its third accreditation, Liberty Adult Education will hold a Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) reception, March 1, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Appetizers and beverages will be served during the reception, and officials are inviting the Liberty Adult Education community to attend. To RSVP, contact Brenda Heskett at 925-634-2565, extension 1022, by Feb. 21.
For more information, visit www.libertyadulted.org.
