Measure U was a $122 million bond passed by East County voters in 2016 that has paid for a variety of projects in the district, including:
- a new aquatics center
- new classrooms
- new stadium
- new administration offices
- a new cafeteria and preparatory kitchen at Liberty High School
- a construction technologies workshop
- a new performing arts theater with classrooms, theater storage and choral space at Freedom High School
- new classrooms and a culinary center at Heritage High School.
“The Measure U funds are being used all over the district,” district Superintendent Eric Volta said. “We wanted to spend the dollars where they would be utilized, and I think we did a good job of that.”
Beyond these higher-profile projects, a laundry list of repairs, upgrades and security features have been implemented across the district.
Volta has been involved in the process, and said he is happy to see needed improvements for the more than 8,000 students in the district.
Work is complete or nearing completion on all projects except one, a new classroom building on Liberty’s campus. To make room, B, C and D wings will all be leveled. Volta said he hopes work on that project will begin during fall break in October.
With the new administration building complete and in use, the old administration building is being converted to the student store, student accounts, leadership room and the career center. This will place these services more centrally on campus and near the visitor parking lot.
The new administration building will also serve as a welcoming façade, with school colors and the iconic lions sitting out front.
Heritage’s new culinary center fills a need the campus had for a more hands-on elective, providing training in the culinary arts, catering and hospitality. There is a classroom attached to a kitchen set up for teaching, with a camera and screens for teachers to demonstrate, stacks of pots, pans and other tools students need to learn.
Heritage also has a new building with 12 classrooms, designed by the same architect that originally designed the school in 2003. The classrooms were opened just days before school started on Aug. 1 and blend seamlessly with the older buildings on campus.
Freedom’s new construction technologies workshop is open and overseen by veteran teacher Raymond L. Haywood. The center includes a classroom, workshop complete with a range of tools and an outdoor work area.
“We are going to be making dog houses soon, once the kids get the skills,” Haywood said. “The whole thing for me is to give them agency to explore the tools in a safe environment. Some kids have their own projects, it’s really just building a culture of safety and curiosity, it’s supposed to be fun and low stress.”
Freedom’s new performing arts theater has 290 seats – not including wheelchair access – dressing rooms, storage, an orchestra pit, a green room and classrooms. The theater opened last year in time for students to put on a holiday performance.
