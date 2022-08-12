Liberty Union High School District logo
Photo Courtesy of Liberty Union High School District

Staff and students across Liberty Union High School District are using new classrooms and other buildings courtesy of Measure U funds.

Measure U was a $122 million bond passed by East County voters in 2016 that has paid for a variety of projects in the district, including:

  • a new aquatics center
  • new classrooms
  • new stadium
  • new administration offices
  • a new cafeteria and preparatory kitchen at Liberty High School
  • a construction technologies workshop
  • a new performing arts theater with classrooms, theater storage and choral space at Freedom High School
  • new classrooms and a culinary center at Heritage High School.

