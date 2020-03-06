Liberty High School placed on lockdown Friday morning

Liberty High School in Brentwood was placed under lockdown Friday, March 6, around 10 a.m. Principal Heather Harper issued the following message to families via email:
Good morning,
We are currently in the middle of an investigation of a potential safety situation. Law enforcement is on campus assisting us with the investigation. There are no imminent signs of danger, but to err on the side of caution, we decided to initiate a shelter in place. All students will remain in the classrooms until further notice. We will keep you updated periodically. The safety of our students and employees are always our top priority.
Thank you,
Heather Harper, Principal
This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.
