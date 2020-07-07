The Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) Board met on Monday, July 6, to decide on their reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year. Below is the letter sent to District families by LUHSD Superintendent, Eric Volta with the results of the Board meeting.
Dear LUHSD Community,
At the July 6th Special Board meeting, our Board took action to push back the first day of school to August 10, 2020. A more detailed calendar will be provided later; however, we will regain the loss of those instructional days by reducing our October and March breaks from two weeks to one week each. The new dates of our breaks will be October 5-9, 2020 and March 22-26, 2021. ALL other breaks and holidays will remain the same. Ourgoal was to be able to offer all of our programs at the start of school and also recognize the postponement of other reopenings. ·
Furthermore, our Board took action to approve a return to school schedule whereby our student populations will be divided into two groups, each group attending school every-other-day. This will allow for the best possible social distance in classrooms and while at school. Students will attend their A day classes (periods 1-4) one day and their B day classes (periods 5-8) the next day they are at school, with an "off-site" day in between those two days. For example, in the first week of school, a "Group 1" student's schedule would be:
• Monday - Attend A day classes,
• Tuesday - Stay off-site working on A day assignments,
• Wednesday - Attend B day classes,
• Thursday - Stay off-site working on B day assignments,
• Friday - Repeat the cycle again with A day classes.
Groups will be assigned by school sites to keep classes balanced and families together.
On the days that students are off-site they will be required to login or call in at the end of the day. After their intervention all teachers will be available for tutoring during that last portion of the intervention period. We will remain on this schedule until it is safe for our school communities to return to school on our traditional AlB schedule.
For those families whose students, or whose families, have compromised health issues, a full-time distance learning program will be offered though Independence High School. Independence is a WASC accredited high school that offers UC/CSU a-g curriculum.
Students that are in isolation do to contracting COVID-19, or in quarantine due to potential exposure, will be served via LUHSD's home/ hospital program.
More detailed bell schedules, calendars, schedules, walk-thru dates, and information regarding the above will be forthcoming from your school and other district departments.
I thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through the opening of the 2020-21 school.
Eric Volta
