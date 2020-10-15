Vote for two candidates. For more information, visit www.cocovote.us.
Christina Dalton
• Length of residence: 40 years
• Occupation: Retired educator
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “With my 37 years of teaching in public education, I have decided to apply my insight and knowledge as an educator into running and serving as a Trustee on the Board of Education. My goal is to work toward creating equity for all and to support and encourage programs to help staff provide the tools for success needed to help students.”
Dr. Tamela Hawley
• Length of residence: 4 years
• Occupation: Educator
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running:
“I will champion transparency for teachers, students and parents and support the district to maintain and improve its mission of excellence. I hold a Ph.D. in Higher Education and Social Change and my career as an educator spans 30 years. In 2016, I began my current position as vice president at the WASC Senior College and University Commission.”
Yolanda Peña-Mendrek
(Incumbent)
• Length of residence: 20 years
• Occupation: Retired educator/President LUHSD
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running:
“I am committed to meeting the needs of our changing communities, with equity and fairness. I have diligently served the students of our communities, creating policies that will ensure access to careers and college education. They are served by highly qualified teachers who are committed to their success.”
Ray Valverde
(Incumbent)
• Length of residence: Lifelong
• Occupation: Educator/Administrator
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “I have served many years on the LUHSD board. Now is the time to have an experienced board member when we must make a decision on when we send our students back to schools that provide a safe learning environment. I have demonstrated sound decisions and leadership.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.