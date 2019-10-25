The Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) Board declined to take a formal position Wednesday night, Oct. 23, on the contested Brentwood urban limit line expansion initiative that could clear the way for a proposed 815-acre project of up to 2,400 residential units across the street from Heritage High School. The initiative, Measure L, is backed by GBN Partners.
The five-member governing body briefly discussed formally declaring an opinion at its last meeting and added the item to the agenda for Oct. 23. None of the three board members who participated in the renewed discussion were willing to make a board motion that would have put a formal board stance on the measure to a vote.
Board member Erick Stonebarger was absent from the meeting, and fellow board member Roy Ghiggeri recused himself from the discussion.
“We are going to totally stay out of this recommendation,” said board member Yolanda Peña-Mendrek. “We will not stand for a yes or a no, and we will just not vote at all.”
Of the three participating school board members, only Pauline Allred was willing to publicly state her stance on the measure, noting she opposed it.
Fellow board member Ray Valverde declined comment when asked for input on the item, and Peña-Mendrek said she believed the district needed to remain neutral.
The board fell silent when time came for a member to float a potential board position.
“If there is no motion, the item doesn’t go forward for lack of a motion,” said LUHSD Superintendent Eric Volta.
Peña-Mendrek indicated it is important the board stay out of the debate.
“We serve the whole community; whether they support a measure or not, we still have a job to do for all of our students,” she said.
The proposed measure would move the mark at which urban development must stop, clearing the way for a proposed 815-acre project of up to 2,400 residential units (at least 80% age-restricted, active adult-specific) with other elements, situated north of Balfour Road, east of Deer Valley Road and west of the Shadow Lakes and Brentwood Hills neighborhoods.
An independent analysis concluded the project would add a projected 83 new high school students to the district – a district that, according to the analysis, is already over-capacity by approximately 1,318 students.
The development group has promised a slew of roadway improvements if the measure is approved, including extending American Avenue, (which currently dead-ends at Adams Middle School,) west and north to reconnect to a new four lane Balfour Road, creating a continuous loop road, featuring a landscaped median dividing one travel lane, a parking or bike lane, and a sidewalk in each direction.
More Measure L information
For more information on the Measure L election, visit www.bit.ly/2VMLi1T.
For more information on the measure from its proponents, visit www.yesonlforbrentwood.org. For information from the opposition group, the Alliance for a Better Brentwood, visit www.allianceforabetterbrentwood.org
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.