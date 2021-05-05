Over the last two months, both Principals Kelly Manke and Heather Harper resigned to take promotions in other school districts. The Liberty Union High School District is proud to announce that the board unanimously hired their replacements during last week’s board meeting. Joining the Liberty Union family will be:
- Efa Huckaby, Liberty High School- Efa has spent that last six years as principal at Ygnacio Valley High School. While at YVHS he instituted an International Baccalaureate program and increased the college ready rate by 19%. He also instituted a Positive Behavior Intervention Program that lowered suspension rates by 6%. Efa looks forward to moving to a larger high school with great community support.
- Lauren Kelly, Freedom High School- Lauren has been a school administrator since 2002, beginning her administrative career as a Vice Principal at Amador Valley High School. Most recently she has served the Eden Area ROP District as the K12 Pathway Coordinator building CTE pathways for students in the Hayward area. Before working in Hayward, Lauren served the Eastside Union High School District in San Jose, as Principal of the 2900 student Evergreen Valley High School. In those five years EVHS improved their a-g completion rates by 18%.
Both new Principals will begin their new rolls July 1.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.