The Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) will be returning to in-person learning at their three high school campuses on Jan. 12. The LUHSD Board in a unanimous 5-0 vote last night, Oct. 21, agreed to proceed with the hybrid model contingent on the COVID-19 school reopening guidelines. LUHSD Superintendent Eric Volta said additional information will be made available soon.
The Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) board also met last evening and have agreed to continue the discussion at their regular meeting on Nov. 18.
"The Board wants to get students back to school as the data here has improved, but is concerned about the uptick in cases across the country," said BUSD Superintendent Dana Eaton. "They want us to do everything we can to be ready for a possible January hybrid reopening option if the health data stays possible."
Greg Hetrick, Oakley Union Elementary School District superintendent, said the school board has not made any plans at this time to reopen school sites to in-person learning.
"We will continue in full remote learning through the end of this semester (December 18) and will be monitoring the COVID-19 numbers as we draw closer to break," said Hetrick.
