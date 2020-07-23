In the week following its decision to return to school in a hybrid model, the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) changed plans.
Families, students, teachers and administrators alike are now coming to terms with the fact that, for the foreseeable future, classes will continue in the high schools in a distance-learning format.
The board originally made its vote on the morning of Monday, July 6, to implement a return that would see students arriving on campus in alternating shifts. But LUHSD Superintendent Eric Volta announced July 17 the high schools would begin the academic year with full distance learning in light of the county’s rising case numbers, three LUHSD athletes contracting COVID-19, and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call for remote education in counties that don’t meet the California Department of Public Health’s reopening readiness indicators.
“Until we get a handle on the COVID-19 virus, specifically in regard to timely test results and immediate contact tracing, we cannot welcome our students to regular, in-person class meetings,” wrote LUHSD Superintendent Eric Volta in a letter announcing the district’s plan.
The letter arrived to families the same day Newsom held a press conference outlining the pandemic plan for schools.
“Our students, our teachers, staff and certainly parents all prefer in-class instruction, for all the obvious reasons … but only if it can be done safely,” Newsom said.
That plan doesn’t call for statewide mandated distance learning, but it hinges on safe in-person school based on local health data, strong mask requirements for anyone in school (including children), physical distancing and other adaptations, regular testing and contact tracing for outbreaks and rigorous distance learning. Newsom enacted a budget that provides $5.3 billion in additional funding to support learning.
Those most directly impacted by the change are trying to remain positive after receiving the news.
“As a senior, it was really hard to hear that we were planning on going full distance learning,” said Grace Zuroff, a Liberty High School student. “But I’m really excited to make this senior year my own, and I’m already trying to find ways to safely and creatively continue senior traditions.”
Kristie Woodson, Brentwood resident and mother of two, said that while one of her children doesn’t do well with distance learning, she’s happy the area school districts are trying to keep everyone safe.
Another student of the LUHSD, Kadie Waldron, went on to say many of her peers were upset about losing their senior year.
“We’ve dreamed of (senior year) since we watched ‘High School Musical’ as little kids,” she said. “But I’ve come to realize that this year will be exactly what you make of it, and if you want a great senior year, then you’ll just have to put in the effort to make it one. I know that this change will allow me to grow individually and creatively, and I’m actually really excited for the opportunity to live out my senior year my own way.”
