Liberty Union High School District leaders have decided no disciplinary action will be taken against unmasked students, effective immediately.
The vote came hours after the state announced masks will no longer be required in schools, only strongly encouraged, starting March 12, according to new state guidance.
The board cast its 3 to 2 vote – with trustees Yolanda Pena-Mendrek and Pauline Allred voting against – in front of a packed house after listening to two hours of letters and public comments both for and against masking policies. Parents, students and staff spoke passionately, though most comments were in favor of making masks optional.
As of March 12, the California Department of Public Health says masks will not be required for anyone – regardless of vaccination status – except in high-transmission settings such as public transit, health care and correctional facilities and shelters.
The president of the Liberty Education Association read a letter to the board decrying mask choice, citing teacher health as one of the reasons students and staff should remain masked. However, teachers wrote letters to the board and disagreed with the association’s stance and supporting mask choice.
During the meeting, the board voted on several resolutions that failed, and came to an agreement only after editing the original resolution that prompted the meeting in the first place. The resolution was crafted by LUHSD Superintendent Eric Volta and district counsel at the board’s request after discussion during last week’s regular meeting about how to handle unmasked students. Monday’s gathering was a special meeting called to vote on that resolution.
Trustee Roy Ghiggeri said he did not want to lose sight of the resolution that the board supports mask choice.
“I think everyone who spoke here spoke from their hearts, and we need to help them,” Ghiggeri said. “I would like this resolution to show our intent as a board from this point on. I think we should still go with this. The district will be safer, the kids can get started earlier making a choice about their masks.”
Before the vote, Volta recommended the board continue to follow state guidance as it has done since March of 2020. Volta, a district parent, said parents sent their students to school every day and the district had a responsibility to their students. He noted there are many rules on school campuses, all in place for student safety, and the deal reached between the teachers union and the district last year stated all state mandates would be followed.
“It is because of (the deal) and because all of our teachers have done an excellent job doing the best they can under not great circumstances,” Volta said. “I would hate for us to start questioning which rules are appropriate and which are not, so my recommendation is we wait until the 11th when the masks come off. That way, there is no risk to us financially, there is no risk for undue time spent for not following the (deal) and we can just focus on our students and move forward from this event.”
Fallout from the decision is yet to be seen, but the meeting attendees cheered the board’s decision loudly. Staff and teachers were not included due to California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal-OSHA) regulations.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.