Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Two Liberty High School alumni — Chris Calabrese (1989) and attorney Alicia. Kennon — and one Freedom High School alumnus — Colby Smith (2005) — received the honor.
Honorees have distinguished themselves through their accomplishments or contributions to their profession or community and are recognized for remaining true to the core values taught at LUHSD, according to the district website.
Kennon became the youngest equity partner in her law practice five years ago. Smith is an international makeup design artist for pop superstars such as Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Charlie XCX.
Calabrese is the Director of Student Services for the Brentwood Union School District.
1 of 12
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_01.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
[Photos] Liberty Union High School District honors Graduates of Distinction
1 of 12
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_01.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_02.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_03.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_04.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_05.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_06.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_07.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_08.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_09.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_10.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_11.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-LUHSD-GradsOfDistinction_12.jpg
Student assemblies at 3 area high schools were held to honor Liberty Union High School District's 2022 Graduates of Distinction, Friday, April 22, 2022. This year's honorees were Alicia Kennon, Esq., Colby Smith, and Chris Calabrese. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
The trio spoke to students at Heritage, Freedom, and Liberty High Schools on April 22, describing the struggles and triumphs they faced during their academic and professional careers, followed by a short question-and-answer session and a community reception.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.