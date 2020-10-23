Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) Superintendent, Eric Volta, issued a letter to LUHSD families with information regarding the reopening of high schools in the District. Below is the letter in its entirety.
October 23, 2020
Dear LUHSD Community,
Since the announcement of the superintendent's recommendation to reopen schools on September 24, we have received a number of comments regarding the reopening of our schools in an every-other-day hybrid model. The comments we received are as diverse as the community we are fortunate to serve. I recognized that every single comment has the students' well-being in mind, including those comments we have received from our faculty and staff.
Our Board of Trustees also has the best interests of our students in mind. As stated in the recommendation, our goal is to balance the potential health risk of the COVID-19 virus with the other health and academic concerns of our school community. In looking at this balance, the Board voted unanimously on October 21 to reopen our schools for face to face instruction beginning January 12. In reopening the schools we will be using the various safety guidance documents from the California Department of Public Health and Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS). through County Office of Education. These agencies working through California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy have now deemed it appropriate for schools to begin to reopen under specific guidelines and health orders. It is important to note that we will continue to work with the CCHS and monitor the Blueprint for a Safer Economy metrics prior to, during, and after the reopening. No school may reopen under the "widespread" or "purple" designation.
Over the last few months, despite the Herculean efforts by our school and district personnel, we are beginning to see evidentially the academic loss illustrated by student GPA's, and anecdotally in the emotional distress of some of our students and families. CCHS officials, have seen very few if any transmissions associated with the number of schools that have opened across the state. They too have shared their interest in reopening schools. One health official stated in a recent meeting that she was "encouraged" by the safe reopening of schools in our county and across the state.
Now that the decision has been made to reopen, we are using the lessons learned since the start of the school year to revise the original Hybrid plan first adopted by our Board on July 6. Additionally, we are revisiting the format by which our full-time distance learners will complete the school year. These revised plans will be considered by the Board of Trustees at the November 18 school board meeting.
I would like to thank all of you for your continued support as we navigate our way back to school.
Sincerely,
Eric L. Volta
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.