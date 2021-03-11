Eric Volta, Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) superintendent has announced the district's high schools will be returning to the classroom next week, March 18. The following is his letter sent to LUHSD families today.
Dear LUHSD Community,
You have received a number of updates regarding the Liberty Union High School District’s reopening. Therefore I would like to keep this short and to the point. Our high schools will reopen for face to face instruction under the Hybrid model on Thursday March 18 beginning with students in group one. Group two students will have their turn to return to campus on March 29. Your school will send out site specific information in the near future. I want to thank every stakeholder for their support, patience, hard work, and empathy towards all over the past year. I am truly proud to be a part of our school community.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.