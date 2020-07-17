The Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) Board has rolled back their original plan of in-person, hybrid-model learning for the coming school year. Instead, Superintendent Eric Volta has announced that the district will begin the new school year on Aug. 10, with 100% distance learning. Below is the letter sent out to LUHSD families this morning.
Dear LUHSD Community,
As you are aware, on July 6, our Board voted to implement a hybrid model of instruction to begin the 2020-21 school year. We believe that this model allows for social distancing, in-person class instruction, and the inter-personal interactions with all members of the community that our students need to reach their post-secondary goals.
However, the events of the past week have highlighted the fact that until we get a handle on the COVID- 19 virus, specifically in regards to timely test results, and immediate contact tracing, we cannot welcome our students to regular, in-person class meetings. Students or staff members waiting a week for test results while possibly transmitting the virus to others, is not the safe environment we strive for. Waiting at home for up to 14 days after contact defeats the purpose of in-person instruction.
Through the wisdom of our Board of Trustees, per Board Policy, I have the authority to change the regular bell schedule for safety reasons. The surge of cases in our county, and the inability to quickly identify asymptomatic cases creates an unsafe situation. Therefore, I am truly sorry to announce the Liberty Union High School District will begin the school year on Aug. 10, in full distance-learning mode. We will work to develop measurable criteria to determine a safe return using the data provided by our County Health Services Department.
Even with all that has happened in the past week we do not take this decision lightly. Anyone that has observed the teaching and learning that occurs in our classrooms daily, in a wide range of courses, knows just how difficult it will be to replace in-person instruction. Additionally, as one coach, whose teams were conditioning commented, "It was amazing to watch our players get back to their old selves after being with their team mates for just a few weeks." Our students need the daily in-person interactions with their classmates and teachers.
In the coming weeks, you will receive information regarding the checking out of textbooks and technology, and other start of school activities to begin the school year with daily live classes via on-line platforms. Students that have transferred as a result of their desire to not attend school in a hybrid schedule may also return to their original school. Please practice patience as we prepare to move our schools to an on-line format.
Thank you, and please, for our community’s health: Space, Face, Hands and Home.
