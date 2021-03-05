In a letter released today to parents in the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD), the LUHSD Board has announced students will return to the classroom via a hybrid model on March 16 or 18 depending on tier status.The following is the letter from Superintendent Eric Volta in its entirety.
Dear Liberty UHSD Community,
It has been nearly a year of shut-downs, distance learning, zoom classes and uncertainty. I want to thank you all for your patience, flexibility, and foremost support of our schools as we tried to implement an educational system that was thrust upon us by the pandemic.
As of March 4, at 11:30 am the case rate for Contra Costa was 9.1. The current metric for returning to the Red Tier is 7.0. However earlier this week the governor announced that the threshold will retroactively change to 10.0 once the hardest hit communities reach 2,000,000 vaccinations. Thus, Contra Costa County may move into the Red Tier as soon as the afternoon of March 9. (https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2021/03/04/how-californias-new-covid-vaccine-strategy-could-let-the-bay-area-reopen-sooner/ )
If this is the case, we will return to school under the Hybrid format on March 16. If however, we move into the Red Tier on March 16. We will return to school on March 18. Some of you may be curious as to why not wait until after our March break and return March 29. After a great amount of consideration the rationale to return before the break is:
• The Board has been very clear in their direction that students should return to class as soon as we enter the Red Tier.
• It allows us one additional week’s time with no students to make adjustments, and purchases, in support of our classrooms, after the return to school. We know that with any transition unforeseen issues pop up and having time without students to make adjustments is a commodity.
• Access codes were prioritized for those employees of districts that could open within 21 days of the governor’s announcement of the 10% vaccine reserve for educators. LUHSD received those codes.
• It gives Hybrid students the most face to face time with their teachers for this school year.
• Some families may be out of town due to other partner districts being on their spring breaks. Thus we may have fewer than anticipated students on campus. This too will allow for adjustmentsbefore the full complement of hybrid students return on March 29.
• Many of our students and coaches have already returned to campus to participate in extra-curricular activities.
• The 16th is the one year anniversary of the California Shelter in Place Order (March 16, 2020).
One year is too long to be out of the classroom.
This is a historical and momentous event in LUHSD’s history of nearly five score. I am honored to share this reopening with all of you. Many of you have been receiving updates from your schools. However, for more information regarding LUHHSD’s Hybrid model please visit us at:https://ca01001129.schoolwires.net/cms/lib/CA01001129/Centricity/Domain/1/COVID%20reopening%20schools%202-9-21.pdf
