Brentwood, CA (94513)

Today

Windy at times with periods of light rain. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of light rain. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.